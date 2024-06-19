Brandin Cooks tries to ease Jerry Jones' worry over piloting hobby
When the Dallas Cowboys added Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans last year, fans learned quickly of his favorite hobby. Cooks is a licensed pilot who enjoys taking to the skies and often shares videos on social media of his flights.
One of those videos grabbed the attention of team owner Jerry Jones. Ahead of their preseason game with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, Cooks took Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore for a flight. Jones addressed the video, and while his tone hinted he was joking, it was hard not to believe there was legitimate worry in his words.
"One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with them, looking around Seattle," Jones said. "Boy, I'm glad I didn't know that was going on. But I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go." — Jones said via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report
VIDEO: Cowboys WR/licensed pilot Brandin Cooks flew himself in for OTAs
Cooks recently spoke with Todd Archer of ESPN about his hobby and addressed the comments made by Jones. The veteran wideout was initially trying to figure out if Jones was kidding and said the two shared a laugh later when Jones said he wanted the wideout to fly his personal plane.
Even with the two being able to laugh it off, Cooks gave Jones some peace of mind by explaining how cautious he is when flying.
"But I did tell him, 'Look, don't worry. I had a co-pilot with me. I'm not going around just taking guys up by myself.' Although I'm very comfortable doing that, I think just out of respect for guys and their families, it is just smart. I always say, 'Hey, that extra set of eyes.'" — Cooks said via Todd Archer
Hopefully, Jones really isn't too worked up over his players who pilot for a hobby because Cooks might not be alone for long. His passion for flying has apparently made waves in the locker room and there are others who want to get their license as well.