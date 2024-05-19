Cowboy Roundup: Starting OT volunteers to help military families, Mike Zimmer's in-your-face approach, & more
As we wrap up the weekend, let's take a look at some of the news and headlines around Cowboys Nation as we prepare for another week with OTAs just around the corner and set to get underway.
Cowboys OL Tyler Smith volunteers to help military families
Dallas Cowboys 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith teamed up with Black Rifle Coffee to help the Boot Campaign, which assists military and veteran families through their program.
Smith spent the day helping other volunteers put together care packages for the families of those who are serving.
"Grateful for the [Dallas Cowboys] and [Black Rifle Coffee] joining in our efforts to remind veterans and military families 'YOU MATTER' during Military Appreciation Month," the Boot Campaign wrote on X.
Could KaVontae Turpin make a run at WR3?
There will be opportunities for the Cowboys' younger wide receivers to carve out a role in the offense behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks this season.
Could this be the opportunity KaVontae Turpin has been looking for?
If Turpin is given the chance, he has proven he can provide a spark for the offense.
In 2023, Turpin received 22 touches on offense, 10 rushes and 12 receptions averaging 10.3 yards per touch. Turpin literally averages a first down each time he touches the ball. New wide receivers like 6th-round draft pick Ryan Flournoy can’t say that yet.- Mario Herrera Jr., Inside the Star
Turpin, who was signed after winning MVP of the USFL, provided a spark for a lackluster special teams unit, so it only makes sense to give him more chances to make an impact and move the chains with the ball in his hands.
DC Mike Zimmer bringing 'in-your-face approach' to coaching
Unlike former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now head coach of the Washington Commanders, new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will not coach and call plays from the booth.
Instead, Zimmer will be more involved as he has been throughout his coaching career.
Quinn preferred calling plays from the booth to see the entire field. Zimmer, meanwhile, prefers calling plays from the sideline so he can be right there to talk to players when they come to the sideline.
“I’ve always been on the sideline, number one,” Zimmer said. “Number two, I want to catch them when they come [off the field] so I can talk to them.”- Mike Zimmer, Cowboys DC
Will that be a good idea? The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Predicting the Dallas Cowboys' primetime record in 2024... An early three-round 2025 Cowboys mock draft... Defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs sat courtside to watch the Mavericks punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals... Opposing quarterback's passer ratings & records vs. the Cowboys... A Dallas Cowboys fan credits Dak Prescott for saving his life... The Dallas offense needs to consider giving Deuce Vaughn snaps in the slot.