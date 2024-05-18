Slot snaps for Deuce Vaughn could solve two issues for the Cowboys
Deuce Vaughn was the feel-good story of the 2023 NFL Draft. A standout running back at Kansas State, Vaughn measured 5-foot-5 and 179 pounds, making him one of the smallest backs in the league.
Vaughn's size caused him to fall all the way into the sixth round despite his impressive collegiate career.
His slide finally ended when the Dallas Cowboys selected him at No. 212 overall, and the phone call from the war room went viral immediately. Vaughn received a call from his father, Chris Vaughn, a scout for the Cowboys, asking if he wanted to come to work with him.
Fans loved being able to share this moment between father and son but were more excited about Vaughn's potential. Unfortunately, his rookie season fell flat, as Vaughn had just 40 yards on 23 rushing attempts and another 40 yards on seven receptions. His performance has made him a forgotten man heading into year two, but a new suggestion could help him get on track while solving a dilemma for the Dallas offense.
Reid Hanson of The Cowboys Wire suggests the coaches give Vaughn an opportunity to line up in the slot. He points to Vaughn's ability to work in space as a reason to give this a shot. He discusses how coaches such as Kyle Shanahan find mismatches by moving players around the offense and believes Vaughn would be a problem for opposing teams to deal with in this role.
Dallas attempted to use Tony Pollard this way, and while Vaughn doesn't have a background as a receiver (Pollard played wideout at Memphis), he's very elusive in the open field and is hard to bring down despite being under 180 pounds.
He also had success catching the ball at Kansas State, recording 116 receptions for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons.
Giving him some reps in the slot might be what finally gets him rolling after a frustrating rookie campaign. It could also be a win for Dallas who needs to find more help in the passing game after releasing Michael Gallup this offseason. Considering this could solve two problems at once, it's definitely worth a look during the preseason.