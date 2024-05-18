Opposing quarterback's passer ratings & records vs. the Cowboys entering 2024
The Cowboys will have the tough task of containing 11 quarterbacks with at least one Pro Bowl appearance and a few up-and-coming quarterbacks in the NFL throughout the 2024 season.
But how have the signal-callers faired against Big D's defensive unit?
Here is how the opposing team's quarterbacks have performed against the Cowboys in years past as we prepare for 2024.
Houston Texans: CJ Stroud
Passer Rating: N/A
Overall Record: N/A
Stroud is coming off of one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history, and will look to get his career against the Cowboys off on the right foot.
Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels
Passer Rating: N/A
Overall Record: N/A
Daniels will get his first taste of the Cowboys defense in 2024 for his rookie campaign, and he will have two opportunities to try to find a win.
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young
Passer Rating: 62.9
Overall Record: (0-1)
Young struggled mightily against the Cowboys' defense his first time out. With a revamped offense in 2024, Young looks to improve from his 2023 performance.
New York Giants: Daniel Jones
Passer Rating: 72.8
Overall Record: (1-7)
It is hard to imagine Jones loving the idea of playing the Cowboys again. Dallas has continuously embarrassed Jones and the Giants in recent years.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff
Passer Rating: 80.5
Overall Record: (3-3)
Goff has lost two of his last three games against the Cowboys following his win in the Divisional round in 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow
Passer Rating: 89.9
Overall Record: (0-1)
Burrow lost his only start against the Cowboys when Cooper Rush was starting, and now he will have to face off against the better quarterback.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts
Passer Rating: 92.3
Overall Record: (3-3)
The Cowboys and Eagles rivalry has gotten more exciting, with Hurts leading the charge for the Eagles.
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr
Passer Rating: 93.2
Overall Record: (1-1)
Who can forget the Cowboys vs. Raiders Thanksgiving battle in 2021, when the Raiders were the ones eating the turkey?
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson
Passer Rating: 98.2
Overall Record: (1-0)
Watson has struggled during his tenure with the Browns but hopes to get back on track in 2024.
Atlanta Falcons: Kirk Cousins
Passer Rating: 99.4
Overall Record: (2-9)
Cousins has had decent numbers against the Cowboys, but that hasn't led to many wins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield
Passer Rating: 100
Overall Record: (1-0)
Mayfield's career resurgence with the Buccaneers in 2023 has been impressive and he hopes to have similar success in 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson
Passer Rating: 100.6
Overall Record: (5-2)
Wilson no longer has the Legion of Boom to help win him games, and the Cowboys won when it mattered most in the playoffs in 2019.
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Passer Rating: 101.8
Overall Record: (1-0)
Lamar Jackson's only matchup against the Cowboys came during the COVID season, and the Cowboys have improved their defense since then.
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy
Passer Rating: 120.5
Overall Record: (2-0)
Purdy has dominated the Cowboys in his two starts, and Dallas hopes to get their revenge when they face off this season.
Prescott and the Cowboys will have to outperform some of the league's best quarterbacks and teams to make it into the postseason for the fourth year in a row.
Are the Cowboys poised for another great regular season, or will these quarterbacks get the best of them?