LOOK: Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs watch Mavericks punch ticket to Western Conference Finals
Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs pulled up to the American Airlines Center on Saturday night for a thrilling Game 6 between the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a game that went down to the wire, Parsons and Diggs watched Luka Doncic and company squeak out a 117-116 win to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavs advanced to their second conference championship in three years after sending home the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. Dallas will face the winner of Sunday's Game 7 showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
The Mavericks were happy to have the support of the Cowboys' stars and shared a photo on social media.
Dallas overcame multiple double-digit deficits throughout Saturday's game, outscoring the Thunder 69-52 in the second half to earn the come-from-behind victory.
Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with another triple-double. He recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double of the series.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the NBA's brightest young stars, led Oklahoma City with 36 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists in the loss.
While the Mavericks look to gear up for the Western Conference Finals, Parsons and Diggs will be getting ready to join the Cowboys for OTAs.
If they can find some free time over the next couple of weeks, we may just see them sitting courtside to root on the Mavs as they try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, when Dirk Nowitzki led the team to an NBA Championship after beating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in six games.