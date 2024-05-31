Jalen Tolbert Joins Dallas Cowboys vs. Dallas Stars Charity Softball Game
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert joins cornerback DaRon Bland in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Dallas Stars charity softball game. Bland is Cowboys team captain in the first-ever “Battle for Dallas” charity softball game on Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field — home of the Frisco RoughRiders professional baseball team.
The game will feature current players from the Dallas Stars and Cowboys as they “battle” it out for bragging rights while raising money for local charities chosen with input from the captains.
Tolbert is a big pickup for Bland's team. In the Cowboys home run derby last month, Tolbert showed off a gorgeous swing as he batted for charity.
Bland is fresh off a breakout season for Dallas, earning 2023 First Team All-Pro honors. He was also named a NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist after leading the NFL in interceptions and setting the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Tolbert is entering this third NFL season with a big opportunity for increased touches. With the departure of receiver Michael Gallup, Tolbert can shine alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Last season, Tolbert finished with 22 catches, 268 yards and his first two touchdowns.
The Stars softball team is captained by Jason Robertson, who is currently leading the Stars in the NHL Western Conference Finals.
More Cowboys and Stars participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.