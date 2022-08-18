Cowboys Injury Update: Lineman Surgery News, CeeDee Lamb, Jourdan Lewis

The Dallas Cowboys, from the jump, were probably asking Matt Waletzko to do too much.

And now they cannot ask him to do anything at all for a while.

The 6-foot-8-inch rookie from North Dakota was shoved into the important role of swing tackle almost immediately when OTAs and minicamp begin, surprising some as it meant he was leaping over Josh Ball.

But now Dallas has to take solace in the possibility that Waletzko is skipping surgery on his shoulder, hoping that later this season he can make his way back to the field.

Later this season ... Which doesn't do much for the Cowboys' needs at the moment.

For now, as Dallas enters its Thursday joint workout at the Chargers (maybe with more Ezekiel Elliott "beheadings''?), there are more immediate concerns - though hopefully minor ones. The Cowboys will be without their top two wide receivers today - and that doesn't even count the rehabbing Michael Gallup and James Washington.

No CeeDee Lamb today due to that cut on his foot; the Cowboys believe he'll be back at practice next week upon the team's return to Frisco. Noah Brown has a toe issue, so he will miss. (And no, the Cowboys do not see Antonio Brown as an answer.)

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (Achilles) also is out, and that leaves one bigger one to watch: As Jourdan Lewis goes in for an MRI, it is hoped the slot-corner's hamstring will allow him to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

Backup QB Will Grier (groin) is expected to go; we're waiting on the availability of safety Jayron Kearse (back).

Now, speaking of what to do in that regular season ...

Waletzko originally sustained the subluxation of his shoulder at the end of his senior year in college, it seems. Maybe there was thought it had cleared up. But it flared up again in July. And now the swing tackle position - the guy behind starters Tyron Smith and Terence Steele - is being handed to Ball, the second-year guy who had his ups and downs in playing significant snaps in the preseason-opening loss at Denver.

Dallas has a roster-related juggling act to perform here. It could put Waletzko on the final 53-man roster on Aug. 30, then move him to IR, allowing him a return after four games. But if this is a long-term deal, maybe he's not worth that 53-man spot. Maybe he should go on IR, forget this season ...

And free Dallas to pursue - via trade or free agency, real, proven help at the position.

