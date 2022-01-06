Injury Update: Diggs Among Cowboys Sick; How Soon Can Jarwin Help?

"Don't watch me walk,'' Jarwin told Dallas coach Mike McCarthy this week, trying to influence his way back onto the 53-man roster. "Watch me run.''

FRISCO - It would be a mistake to assume that Blake Jarwin is about to offer some immediate cure for what ails the Dallas Cowboys - especially as what presently ails the Cowboys, as they approach Saturday night's NFL Week 18 regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles is COVID.

But more talent never hurts. ... even if Jarwin, trying to fight back from a hip surgery, walks around The Star looking like he's hurtin' just a bit.

And how has the long-bodied deep-threat tight end looked in that regard?

"I thought Blake had a nice day," McCarthy said on Thursday morning. "He's put together two really good days. It's exciting. I saw him this morning. He was a little sore, which is to be expected, but he felt really good."

The Cowboys signed the 6-5, 246-pound tight end to a contract extension during the 2020 offseason, hoping that season would be an explosive year for him. But it didn't happen in 2020 due to a torn ACL sustained in Week 1. And it hasn't much happened this year, either, as Jarwin suffered a hip injury in late October.

Jarwin and fellow tight end Dalton Schultz, good pals, like to talk about Dallas featuring a "two-headed monster'' at the position. Whether that happens at Philly this week or in the NFL playoffs after that depends on Jarwin's progress through his 21-day activation window.

And maybe it depends on the health of others as well, with the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys planning on being "lights-out and dynamic'' and "playing to win'' but as if Thursday's practice inside The Star finding themselves short-handed.

To wit: On the COVID list are Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown. Dallas needs Saturday fill-ins in their spots. Sick and not practicing on Thursday were Donovan Wilson and Trevon Diggs.

At some point, maybe Dallas uses a two-tight-end offense because Jarwin is ready and it's a beneficial concept. Or, at some point, maybe Dallas uses two tight ends because its run out of bodies to do things more conventionally.

"When you have two tight ends that can do really good things with space and have matchup challenges, it gives you flexibility,'' McCarthy said.

Sounds like a plan. Maybe.

