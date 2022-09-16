Dallas vs. Bengals Preview: Official Injury Lists - Dak Prescott Leads 5 Cowboys OUT
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow from AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Challenges are mounting for Dallas vs. one of the league's most dangerous offenses in Cincinnati, plus the loss of Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Quarterback Cooper Rush will take over with the task of leading Dallas to its first touchdown of the season; The Cowboys were the only team in the league to not find the end zone in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even before Prescott exited with a hand/thumb injury, it looked like nothing carried over from last season's No. 1 offense.
Originally feared to be a long-term injury, Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame ... Maybe even in time to face a heated divisional rival - the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.
But for now? Dak tops Dallas’ five-man OUT list for Sunday.
The Cowboys defense will be tested against quarterback Joe Burrow, receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon. Cincinnati lost a Week 1 thriller to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Should be two pretty pissed-off teams," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "Should make for some fun as we're going through it."
COWBOYS BRIGHT SPOTS:
Dalton Schultz led all NFL tight ends in Week 1 with seven receptions against zone coverage for 62 yards.
With two sacks against Tom Brady's Buccaneers, Micah Parsons is one-of-five players in NFL history to total 15 sacks in his first 17 games as a pro.
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
ODDS: Dallas is 7.5-point underdogs to the Bengals.
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:25 p.m. CT
LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan
THE FINAL WORD: The two-time NFL rushing champion, Ezekiel Elliott, finished with 10 carries for 52 yards Week 1. Zeke is ready for more.
"I think it's important, period, to establish the run game - to run the football," Elliott said. "I think we ran the ball efficiently last Sunday. And I'm looking forward to doing it again this week.”
"I don’t know the number of carries, but I think we definitely have to commit to running it,'' Elliott said.
Is that "number of carries'' ... 10?
"Nah," he replied.
---
