Cowboys WR New 'World': Moves On CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup for Inside Practice
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are about to get a mixed bag when it comes to news about the receivers room.
One is about new movement. The other is about a new "world.''
Dallas is coming off a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay by score of 19-3, leaving "America's Team'' with the dubious distinction of being the only one of the 31 NFL clubs to fail to score a touchdown in the opening week of the season.
The Cowboys wish receiver CeeDee Lamb (who caught 2 of 11 targets for 29 yards) had played well enough to fix Week 1.
Meanwhile, they have yet to rule out receiver Michael Gallup for Week 2.
Said coach Mike McCarthy before the Wednesday workout here at The Star: "(Gallup is) doing well. We'd like to integrate Michael a little more into practice today, do some individual and maybe do some group stuff."
There is still some thought that Gallup, rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, is targeting Week 3 at the Giants. Still, this represents progress.
Now, what about progress from the young Pro Bowler Lamb, largely invisible in the loss to the Bucs?
Cowboys Practice Plan: Can New OL Jason Peters Join Rookie Tyler Smith as Week 2 Starter?
Rookie left tackle Tyler Smith was a lone bright spot in a game in which Dallas failed to score a touchdown and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.
Cowboys Injury BREAKING: Dallas Officially Rules Out Dak Prescott, 3 Others for Bengals
Ready for the transactions for the Cowboys to start rolling in?
Hardly ‘Hopeless’: 4 Keys to Cowboys Winning Without Dak Prescott
Despite the penchant for panic, things may not be quite as dismal as they seem for the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s hand injury.
"This is the world CeeDee is living in now,'' McCarthy said. "He's going to get all the attention. That was apparent Sunday ... Part of the challenge."
There are, by the way, other issues, injury and otherwise, to deal with, with Dak Prescott and Jayron Kearse among the four who've been ruled out for Week 2. ... and with a Jason Peters Watch on as Cowboys Nation awaits his readiness to help Tyler Smith as a first-team O-lineman.
The 2021 Cowboys had by many measures the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season. This embarrassing first game of the season - even before QB Dak Prescott exited for what became hand/thumb surgery and now a possible one- to two-month absence - can avoid being repeated if all hands (and thumbs) are on-deck.
That means a hurry-up-return to Pro Bowl form from Lamb. That means a never-too-soon return from Gallup.
Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan: "I
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!