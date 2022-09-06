FRISCO - A year, ago, following the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay, QB Dak Prescott leaned into Tom Brady - the Tampa Bay winning QB - and issued a pledge.

"We'll see you again,'' Dak said.

Prescott's intention with his comment during the traditional post-game QB hug was about a rematch in the playoffs. Instead, we get the rematch to open 2022, with the Brady now "un-retired'' and leading a Bucs team that is a 1.5-point favorite Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

And Brady is talking up Dak …

"I love everything that Dak done since he's been the quarterback," Brady said. "I watched him his rookie year, he led the team to a great record. Never let any of the success get to his head. He's done an amazing job."

Prescott finished the 2021 season with 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and is once again expected to carry a heavy load in Dallas.

Sort of like Brady often has.

Said Dak of Brady: “You definitely have to embrace it … a guy whose résumé speaks for itself. Shows up at his age and is still better than most to do this … the greatest to do this honestly. In the moment to play him, understand what that team’s gonna bring with him as the leader and him on the other side.''

The 45-year-old Brady icon had a moment this offseason when he felt he "owed'' time to his family, thus his farewell. But the Bucs were wise to hold out hope, with some sort of timetable limit in place, that their MVP might change his mind. But now he's back, with a statement suggested that his Bucs teammates are his second family ... and that he belongs with them, still for at least one more go at it.

So Dak and the Cowboys will indeed "see them again.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!