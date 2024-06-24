Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons excited for Trevon Diggs' return to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is excited for All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to return to the field after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Micah Parsons looks forward to getting back to work at the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 training camp in Oxnard, California. The return of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs makes Parsons even more eager for the team to take the field.

Diggs missed most of last season with a torn ACL but is excited to be healthy for the start of training camp in late July.

Parsons took to social media to express his excitement after PFF tweeted a graphic of him, Diggs, and DaRon Bland that read, "Name a better defensive trio."

"Can't! Can't wait to have 7 back out there!," the perennial All-Pro wrote.

Diggs responded with a message of his own, saying, "Missed My Brothers," with the praying hands emoji.

Before Diggs' injury, he earned a Pro Bowl nod with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2021, Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 and earned All-Pro honors.

With his return, he joins fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Last season, Bland recorded a league-high nine interceptions, with an NFL-record five being returned for a touchdown, earning him a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors.

It's going to be exciting to see the Cowboys' defensive core get back to work.

