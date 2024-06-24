Micah Parsons excited for Trevon Diggs' return to Cowboys
Micah Parsons looks forward to getting back to work at the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 training camp in Oxnard, California. The return of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs makes Parsons even more eager for the team to take the field.
Diggs missed most of last season with a torn ACL but is excited to be healthy for the start of training camp in late July.
Parsons took to social media to express his excitement after PFF tweeted a graphic of him, Diggs, and DaRon Bland that read, "Name a better defensive trio."
"Can't! Can't wait to have 7 back out there!," the perennial All-Pro wrote.
Diggs responded with a message of his own, saying, "Missed My Brothers," with the praying hands emoji.
Before Diggs' injury, he earned a Pro Bowl nod with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2021, Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 and earned All-Pro honors.
With his return, he joins fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.
Last season, Bland recorded a league-high nine interceptions, with an NFL-record five being returned for a touchdown, earning him a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors.
It's going to be exciting to see the Cowboys' defensive core get back to work.
