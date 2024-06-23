Ranking the NFC East tight ends from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting season.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the tight ends.
4. New York Giants
The Giants' tight end group took a major hit when Darren Waller decided to retire; however, their current lineup is young and full of potential.
Daniel Bellinger, who has shown flashes of talent in his first two seasons, will likely be the starter. Rookie fourth-rounder Theo Johnson and blocking tight end Jack Stoll will provide support as backups.
3. Washington Commanders
Outside of Brock Bowers, Ben Sinnott is the rookie tight end who is most ready to make an immediate impact in his rookie season. Sinnott showcased his versatility at Kansas State, playing all over the field, and is expected to develop nicely alongside fellow rookie Jayden Daniels.
He will also have the valuable opportunity to learn from veteran teammates, including former Pro Bowler Zach Ertz and John Bates.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson had a stellar sophomore season in the NFL, earning himself a Pro Bowl appearance and a spot among the top tight ends in the league.
Ferguson is looking to build on his success moving into 2024, while former 2023 second-rounder Luke Schoonmaker hopes to earn more snaps this season.
Peyton Hendershot and UDFA rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford will compete this off-season for their spot on the roster.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' tight end group currently features Dallas Goedert, C.J. Uzomah, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam. Goedert has made an impact since his rookie season in 2018 and is considered the best tight end in the division right now.
The Eagles also have plenty of experience behind Goedert, with Uzomah and Okwuegbunam having starting roles with their previous teams.
