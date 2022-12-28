Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout

Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.

FRISCO - T.O. just ran a reverse.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo.

"That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008.

But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but T.O. recently suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.

Reason? Because they are Super Bowl pretenders.

Which makes it weird, now, as T.O. - per CowboysSI.com sources - has been calling owner Jerry Jones’ office requesting a tryout at The Star.

But before?

"As far as the teams that everybody keeps throwing out there - the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants - if he goes to either one of those it's going to be a short-lived season," Owens said on 95.7 The Game's Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky. "He might as well as just ... he's gonna go there for what, one game or two? Then he's gonna be watching the playoffs. He should go to a team with obviously a good quarterback."

While Owens - who last month was involved in a physical altercation at a CVS - didn't mention Prescott by name, it's clear he doesn't think the Cowboys' quarterback will make noise in the playoffs.

The Beckham thing, of course, did not work out - in part because OBJ isn’t healthy enough to, well, work out.

this week at The Star and a physical which raised a red flag about his availability for the remainder of the regular season, the Cowboys are seemingly lukewarm on signing him.

It's not likely Jerry Jones valued T.O.'s opinion in the decision-making process on OBJ. Nor, as Terrell is 49, is it likely Dallas will value Owens’ opinion of himself.

