Cowboy Roundup: 3 underappreciated players; Kneeland could be key on D
As we wrap up a continue another week with training camp around the corner, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is just over two weeks away!
Marshawn Kneeland could be key on D
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of questions along the defensive line, but rookie Marshawn Kneeland could be the person who brings everything together.
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how the second-round pick out of Western Michigan could be the man to tie up any loose ends along the line.
Zimmer also has a knack for using gap-versatile players to their best advantages. Back with the Vikings, he had pass-rusher D.J. Wonnum, selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of South Carolina. Like Kneeland, Wonnum is a hybrid-built player (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) who could win from more than one alignment, and had all kinds of ways of getting it done. In 2021, Zimmer’s last season, Wonnum had a career-high 42 total pressures, and when you look at the two players and their primary attributes, it’s easy to make the connection, giving us some idea of how Kneeland might be deployed.- Doug Farrar, The Cowboys Wire
We will have to see how quickly Kneeland can find his groove in Mike Zimmer's defense once training camp kicks off.
3 underappreciated players for the Cowboys
The Cowboys have a number of superstars on the roster, like Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott. But it is the unsung heroes who can make or break a team.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three underappreciated Cowboys players entering the 2024 season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
