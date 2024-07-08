Examining the Cowboys’ only home run move of the offseason
Some of the so-called experts around the NFL would have you believe that the Dallas Cowboys may not have improved as much as others this offseason. While that statement has yet to be determined, the team did make one massive improvement.
But it just so happens that improvement will not be lining up on the field on Sundays. Instead, he will be calling the plays for the defensive unit.
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is returning to the sidelines in Dallas.
Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2000-2007 before seeking other ventures. If there was one thing the franchise needed to address this offseason, it was finding an identity on the defensive side.
They found it with the intensity that Zimmer will bring to the sidelines.
The list of Zimmer's accomplishments goes on and on for his defenses while he was the head coach in Minnesota. Year in and year out, the Vikings' secondary was one of the most feared in the league, led by Harrison Smith.
Zimmer is getting his hands on a very young and talented defense. Micah Parsons. Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Malik Hooker are just a few of the names that Zimmer will have on a defense that will give every offense fits this upcoming season.
The Cowboys may have a few questions, like a starting offensive line and more explosive weapons to add to the mix other than CeeDee Lamb. But something tells me this defense got a whole lot better with the addition of Zimmer.
