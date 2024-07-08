CeeDee Lamb shuts down suggestion he’d discuss contract at youth camp
CeeDee Lamb will not be discussing his contract situation with the media anytime soon.
The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver is set to host a series of youth football camps across Texas this week. Lamb will be in Round Rock, Texas on July 9; Richmond, Texas on July 10; and July 20 in Arlington.
Lamb announced the upcoming camps on social media as fans wait to see whether he will report to training camp later this month.
One Cowboys reporter suggested this could be the first time we hear from Lamb about his contract situation, since he will be made available for media following the camps.
Lamb skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp, so we have yet to hear from him on the matter.
Don't expect that to change anytime soon, either.
Lamb quickly shut down the suggestion and said he will not answer any questions about his contract situation, because the camps are all about the kids.
So, if you're looking for a quick soundbite from Lamb, you may as well leave your voice recorder at home.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Lamb is looking to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL after the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, averaging $35 million per year.
Expect Lamb to holdout until he is paid as close to that mark as possible.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Whether Lamb will be with the team remains to be seen.
