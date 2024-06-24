All Dolphins

Dolphins Summer 2024 90-Man Roster with Contract Status

Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins roster with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Alain Poupart

Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

QUARTERBACK (4)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2024 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2025

Mike White — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

Gavin Hardison — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

RUNNING BACK (7)

Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Salvon Ahmed — Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020, re-signed as UFA in 2024, signed through 2023, UFA in 2025

Chris Brooks — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Odell Beckham Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Braxton Berrios — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Braylon Sanders — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

Anthony Schwartz — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Je'Quan Burton — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

TIGHT END (6)

Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jonnu Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jody Fortson — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Hayden Rucci — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

OFFENSIVE LINE (17)

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, 

T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Jack Driscoll — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Philadelphia) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Kendall Lamm — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G Lester Cotton — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

G/T Ryan Hayes — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

G Chasen Hines — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

T Bayron Matos — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027 (Note: As a member of the International Pathway Program, Matos does not count against the 90-man roster)

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

OL Matthew Jones — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

OL Ireland Brown — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Calais Campbell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Jonathan Harris — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Neville Gallimore — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Brandon Pili — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Teair Tart — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2024

Isaiah Mack — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

Mario Kendricks — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

Leonard Payne — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

LINEBACKERS (15)

Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

David Long Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Shaquil Barrett — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Anthony Walker Jr. — Signed as a UFA (from Cleveland) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Zeke Vandenburgh — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Cam Brown — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029

Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Grayson Murphy — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)

CB Kendall Fuller — Signed as a UFA (from Washington) in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Nik Needham — Signed from the Dolphins practice squad in 2019, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Jordan Poyer — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Siran Neal — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Marcus Maye — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

S Mark Perry — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

CB Jason Maitre — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

S Jordan Colbert — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

LS Blake Ferguson — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2025

Offense (14)

QB Tua Tagovailoa, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Odell Beckham Jr., TE Jody Fortson, OL Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, G/T Isaiah Wynn, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton, T Kendall Lamm

Defense/Specialists (17)

DL Calais Campbell, DT Benito Jones, DT Jonathan Harris, DT Neville Gallimore, DT Teair Tart, DT Da’Shawn Hand, OLB Shaquil Barrett, LB David Long Jr., LB Duke Riley, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Cam Brown, CB Nik Needham, CB Siran Neal, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, DB Elijah Campbell, S Marcus Maye

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

