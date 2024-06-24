Dolphins Summer 2024 90-Man Roster with Contract Status
Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.
QUARTERBACK (4)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2024 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2025
Mike White — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025
Gavin Hardison — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
RUNNING BACK (7)
Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Salvon Ahmed — Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020, re-signed as UFA in 2024, signed through 2023, UFA in 2025
Chris Brooks — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
WIDE RECEIVER (11)
Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029
Odell Beckham Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Braxton Berrios — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Braylon Sanders — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
Anthony Schwartz — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Je'Quan Burton — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
TIGHT END (6)
Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Jonnu Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Jody Fortson — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Hayden Rucci — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
OFFENSIVE LINE (17)
G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020,
T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Jack Driscoll — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Philadelphia) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Kendall Lamm — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G Lester Cotton — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
G/T Ryan Hayes — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
G Chasen Hines — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
T Bayron Matos — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027 (Note: As a member of the International Pathway Program, Matos does not count against the 90-man roster)
OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
OL Matthew Jones — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
OL Ireland Brown — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Calais Campbell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Jonathan Harris — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Neville Gallimore — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Brandon Pili — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Teair Tart — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2024
Isaiah Mack — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
Mario Kendricks — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
Leonard Payne — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
LINEBACKERS (15)
Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
David Long Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Shaquil Barrett — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Anthony Walker Jr. — Signed as a UFA (from Cleveland) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
Zeke Vandenburgh — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Cam Brown — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029
Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Grayson Murphy — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)
CB Kendall Fuller — Signed as a UFA (from Washington) in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Nik Needham — Signed from the Dolphins practice squad in 2019, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Jordan Poyer — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Siran Neal — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Marcus Maye — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
S Mark Perry — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
CB Jason Maitre — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
S Jordan Colbert — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
LS Blake Ferguson — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2025
Offense (14)
QB Tua Tagovailoa, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Odell Beckham Jr., TE Jody Fortson, OL Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, G/T Isaiah Wynn, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton, T Kendall Lamm
Defense/Specialists (17)
DL Calais Campbell, DT Benito Jones, DT Jonathan Harris, DT Neville Gallimore, DT Teair Tart, DT Da’Shawn Hand, OLB Shaquil Barrett, LB David Long Jr., LB Duke Riley, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Cam Brown, CB Nik Needham, CB Siran Neal, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, DB Elijah Campbell, S Marcus Maye