How the Patriots are handling Drake Maye's transition to the NFL
While both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are both starters for the teams that selected them in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are taking a different approach with pick No. 3 in Drake Maye.
Their plan to ease a rookie quarterback into action has been evident ever since signing the ultimate bridge quarterback and teammate in Jacoby Brissett this offseason. Now, entering OTAs, the Patriots are hosting a competition with Brissett given the leg up as Maye will look to prove he is ready to play sooner rather than later.
Maye's new head coach has praise for how Maye has entered into the quarterback room though. Speaking to the media, Jerod Mayo had this to say about his new franchise quarterback:
"That sponge mentality has really stuck out,” Mayo says. “When you go on those interviews, they’re told to act like they have all the answers. That’s not him. He understands the dynamic of the room. He’s been listening, absorbing.”- Mayo via SI's Albert Breer
While it's expected that the Patriots will give Maye time to ease into his NFL surroundings, they have not shut the door on his ability to win the starting job. Brissett is not going to give it up, but he also understands his role as a mentor for Maye. Can the third overall pick turn heads this summer and come away with the starting job?