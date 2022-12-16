2023 NFL Draft: Aidan O'Connell Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on quarterback prospect Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell put together a notable career during his time at Purdue, producing enough to allow him to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"O'Connell is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws."

Click here for the full scouting report on Aidan O'Connell

A conventional signal caller, what you see is what you get with O'Connell, but that skillset can translate to NFL offenses.

With a quarterback class heavy at the top, O'Connell is the type of late-round pick that can come in, contribute, and stick in the league for some time.

Look for O'Connell to hear his name on day two or early day three of the draft and provide suitable snaps if needed in the NFL.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT