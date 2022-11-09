2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In
With Senior Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.
2023 Senior Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Senior Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be in Mobile, Alabama, and get to know them as players.
Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Nov 9, 2022
iDL Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Nov 8, 2022
WR Andre Iosivas, Princeton
LB Dorian Williams, Tulane