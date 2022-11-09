2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In

2023 Senior Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Senior Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be in Mobile, Alabama, and get to know them as players.

Click the player's name to view their scouting report.

Nov 9, 2022

iDL Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Nov 8, 2022

WR Andre Iosivas, Princeton

LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Nov 7, 2022

FB Hunter Luepke, NDSU

OT Cody Mauch, NDSU

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT