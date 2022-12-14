2023 NFL Draft: Antonio Johnson Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on defensive prospect Antonio Johnson

One of the better defensive backs in the country, Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

A contemporary defensive back, Johnson defines the role of an Apex defender with equal coverage and run defense skills.

A versatile player on the backend, defenses will instantly become more multiple in their scheme by drafting Johnson.

A safety that can play in the post, roam the box, and man the slot. If Johnson adds prominent testing numbers to his NFL frame, expect him to be taken on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

