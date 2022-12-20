2023 NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on standout prospect Bijan Robinson

Perhaps the best pure prospect in the 2023 class, Bijan Robinson of Texas, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"Bijan Robinson is an elite running back prospect without any athletic limitations. His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special."

Robinson has virtually no flaws as a running back, with some of the best tape any collegiate player has produced.

The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner (nation's best running back), Robinson, has a chance to rewrite running back narratives in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Typically we see backs go late round one or early round two if they are high-end prospects. Durability and positional value tend to knock even the best running backs down the draft board.

But with Robinson, his value is limitless. Having seen legitimate usage as a lead back and elite pass catcher, he becomes an instant jolt of adrenaline to any offense.

Time will tell just how high Robinson goes, but the top ten is not out of the conversation between his resume and the show he is sure to put on at the NFL Combine and Texas Pro Day.

