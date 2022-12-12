Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft: BJ Ojulari Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on star pass rusher BJ Ojulari

One of the highest-rated edge players in the 2023 class, BJ Ojualri of LSU, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. 

Ojualri has a chance to be drafted in the upper half of round one come draft night in April. A mix of speed, bend, and explosiveness, he's the type of pass rusher teams covet in the pre-draft process. 

Click here for the full scouting report on BJ Ojulari 

More than just pure traits, Ojulari has a variety of pass-rush moves and plays with the fundamentals and instincts requisite of first-round picks. 

You should expect his on-field athleticism to carry over in the pre-draft process, potentially cementing him as a top pick post-combine and pro-day testing. 

