2023 NFL Draft: BJ Ojulari Declares for Draft

One of the highest-rated edge players in the 2023 class, BJ Ojualri of LSU, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Ojualri has a chance to be drafted in the upper half of round one come draft night in April. A mix of speed, bend, and explosiveness, he's the type of pass rusher teams covet in the pre-draft process.

Click here for the full scouting report on BJ Ojulari

More than just pure traits, Ojulari has a variety of pass-rush moves and plays with the fundamentals and instincts requisite of first-round picks.

You should expect his on-field athleticism to carry over in the pre-draft process, potentially cementing him as a top pick post-combine and pro-day testing.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT