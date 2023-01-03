2023 NFL Draft: Bryan Bresee Declares For Draft

Read Below for the latest on 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Bryan Bresee

A potential top-ten pick in April, Bryan Bresee of Clemson, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique."

Click here for the full scouting report on Bryan Bresee

Bresee has fought through some injury and personal issues that plagued his 2022 season and looks to be heading for the NFL.

Between his quickness and strength, Bresee has a chance to be one of the first picks in the draft.

The NFL values interior defensive linemen, but when said lineman can provide both pass rush and run support, his stock is elevated.

Looking to solidify himself atop the draft with proper medicals; if everything checks out, expect Bresee to be gone sooner than later.

