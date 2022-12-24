2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft

Read below for the latest on defensive line prospect Byron Young

A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL.

A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards.

Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and showing why he can be a true NFL edge.

Becoming more reliable in the run game while continuing his winning ways as a pass rusher, Young will see a favorable rise in his draft stock.

The pre-draft evaluation process will be pivotal as he looks to cement himself as a top pick.

