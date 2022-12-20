2023 NFL Draft: Carter Warren Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on offensive line prospect Carter Warren

A considerable draft prospect, Pitt offensive lineman Carter Warren has officially declared for the Draft.

"Warren is a veteran offensive lineman with a quick kick slide and excellent arm length, but his lack of athleticism in space and struggles as a run blocker suggest he's in for a bumpy ride at the NFL level."

Click here for the full scouting report on Carter Warren

Seldom do we see solid offensive tackles last into day three, but with some questions about his NFL transition, Warren is a potential day three pick with upside.

Athletic testing will be huge for Warren. If he can prove he has the functional athleticism via evaluations, expect him to see a rise in draft status.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT