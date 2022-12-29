2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview

A year after his National Championship win over powerhouse Alabama, Stetson Bennett returned better than ever this season, even cashing a ticket to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony as a finalist.

Many pegged last year as a fluke and had other teams favored over Georgia due largely to what many viewed as an "overachiever" at quarterback. And that may have been for a good reason, as Bennett had to win over his coaches to position himself where he is today.

While his physical profile and NFL skillset may be limited in terms of his draft projection, the former walk-on is full of heart and Moxy.

Between his intangibles and history as a proven winner, teams may be willing to take a shot on Bennett.

Bennett is a crafty quarterback whose leadership and managerial play style parlayed Georgia into a National Championship, with a shot at another this year.

While Bennett won't be amongst the first off the board in April, everything is out in front of him, with yet another chance to prove his quarterback skills on a national stage this weekend.