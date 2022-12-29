2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview
Here it is, New Years' weekend, with the long-awaited College Football Playoffs on tap for your Saturday Viewing pleasure. These four teams (TCU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan) have been working towards this since January when off-season workouts ensued.
After a year of hard work and hard-fought wins accrued throughout the fall, it all culminates over the next week, starting on New Year's eve. Before that happens, though, let's take a closer look at the signal callers leading their teams to this venture, specifically on 2023 draft-eligible prospects.
2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview
From Underdog to Top Dog
A year after his National Championship win over powerhouse Alabama, Stetson Bennett returned better than ever this season, even cashing a ticket to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony as a finalist.
Many pegged last year as a fluke and had other teams favored over Georgia due largely to what many viewed as an "overachiever" at quarterback. And that may have been for a good reason, as Bennett had to win over his coaches to position himself where he is today.
While his physical profile and NFL skillset may be limited in terms of his draft projection, the former walk-on is full of heart and Moxy.
Between his intangibles and history as a proven winner, teams may be willing to take a shot on Bennett.
Bennett is a crafty quarterback whose leadership and managerial play style parlayed Georgia into a National Championship, with a shot at another this year.
Click here for the full scouting report on Stetson Bennett
While Bennett won't be amongst the first off the board in April, everything is out in front of him, with yet another chance to prove his quarterback skills on a national stage this weekend.
From Backup to Runner Up
Max Duggan started the regular season on the bench and ended it in New York as the runner-up to Caleb Williams for the Heisman Trophy. Battling adversity both on and off the field, Duggan just kept pushing.
After TCU experienced turnover in the football program, Duggan could have transferred, and no one would have blinked. When he was benched early in the year, only coming back due to injury, he could have left again, but he stayed the course, as he always has.
Despite all the hardship Duggan has endured, he led his team to the Big 12 Championship and now is one win away from a trip to the National Championship.
His never give up personality carries over to the field, where his live arm and dual-threat ability have greatly increased his draft stock.
Approaching the year as an afterthought regarding draftable prospects, Duggan has planted himself in the day three conversation, with an ability to rise even more should he put on a show this weekend.
Front offices will love his story and never quit attitude. He is a true leader with tangible assets in terms of his quarterback ability, don't be surprised if Duggan sticks in the NFL.
Mr. Accolades
Few Ohio State quarterbacks have put up the numbers and had the career that C.J. Stroud has had for the Buckeyes.
Between his numbers, efficiency, and smooth mechanics, Stroud is easily the best quarterback prospect in the playoffs, with the potential to be a top-five pick come April.
Stroud is "A mature, highly intelligent, pocket-passer who makes smart decisions, does a phenomenal job of reading through his progressions and understands when to add zip or touch. "
Click here for the full scouting Report on C.J Stroud
The two-time Heisman finalist has everything you want from a premier-pocket passer. Still, his ability to play out of structure, particularly in big games, are concerns he carries with him as he prepares for Georgia.
With no signature win in his two years as a starter, many have pointed the finger at Stroud, labeling him unfit to win the "big one."
None have been as big as his upcoming game against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. If Stroud performs well against the best defense he's seen in his college tenure, it will go a long way toward his draft projection.
With a win and signature performance, there is no reason to think Stroud won't be competing for the QB #1 spot and, subsequentially, the first overall pick in 2023.