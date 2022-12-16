2023 NFL Draft: Charlie Jones Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on receiver prospect Charlie Jones

One of the nation's most productive wideouts, Charlie Jones of Purdue, is headed for the NFL.

Jones is a middle-of-the-field savant who displays route versatility, separation skills, and instincts.

Jones transferred to Purdue before this season and immediately became a staple in the Boilermaker passing attack.

More than just a slot receiver, Jones can win vertically and play outside the numbers, things teams will appreciate during the evaluation process.

If Jones can prove healthy in his medicals and provide better-than-expected athletic testing, he can see a meteoric rise in draft positioning.

