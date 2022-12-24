2023 NFL Draft: Chase Brown Declares For Draft

Read below for the latest on running back prospect Chase Brown

One of college football's most productive runners, Chase Brown of Illinois, has officially declared for the draft.

"Brown displays an exciting combination of burst, speed, and suddenness, and his willingness to play through contact means he showcases a well-rounded running style."

Brown is the type of back teams will fall in love with regarding the pre-draft process.

Between his rocked-up physique, humble personality, and production, Brown will be favored amongst many in his position group.

If Brown can produce substantial testing numbers, expect him to help his projected day-two stock.

