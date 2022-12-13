2023 NFL Draft: Clark Phillips III Declares for Draft

One of the highest-ranked corners in the 2023 class, Clark Phillips III of Utah, is headed for the NFL.

Philli[ps is a smaller prospect, but his lower body fundamentals are teach-tape in cornerback play. A twitchy athlete, Phillips has quick feet, smooth hips, and the speed to mirror and match receivers.

Teams will debate whether he's best suited for life on an island as an outside corner or should he be kicked inside to play the slot.

While Phillips has shown capable of both, today's NFL emphasizes aligning your best catcher all over the field, making the slot corner or "nickel" position vital defensively.

With the versatility to do both and the athletic profile sure to jump off the page as we approach the draft, don't be surprised if Phillips' name is called sooner rather than later come April.

