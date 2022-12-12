2023 NFL Draft: Dalton Kincaid Declares for Draft

Utah's best pass catcher and one of the more highly rated tight ends in the 2023 Class, Dalton Kincaid, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Kincaid isn't flashy, but he does all the requirements of the position as a traditional Y tight end. With length, sure hands, and adequate blocking, Kincaid is a solid prospect who will generate a reasonably high draft grade by many teams.

Click here for the full scouting report on Dalton Kincaid.

It will take every inch and millisecond to help tight ends separate themselves this draft cycle. That means focusing on being full-go come testing and athletic evaluations is at the forefront, making Kincaid's decision to forego the Rose Bowl understandable.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT