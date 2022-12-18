2023 NFL Draft: Devon Witherspoon Declares for Draft

Read Below for the latest on defensive prospect Devon Witherspoon

A corner that is quickly rising up draft boards, Devon Witherspoon of Illinois has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"There are some minor concerns about Witherspoon's size, but his elite agility, instincts, and ability to consistently stay attached to wide receivers warrant a top 60 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft."

Witherspoon plays with the physicality of a linebacker yet has the fluidity and coverage skills of a lockdown corner.

His testing and time in Mobile during the Senior Bowl will be pivotal in what could become a meteoric rise in his draft stock.

