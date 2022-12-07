Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft: Drew Sanders Declares for NFL Draft

Drew Sanders of Arkansas is off to the NFL. More on his decision below

One of the higher touted linebackers in this class, Drew Sanders of Arkansas, is heading to the NFL, announcing he will declare for the 2023 draft.

A former pass rusher turned stacked backer, the Alabama transfer flourished in his new role with the Razorbacks. 

A human embodiment of sideline to sideline, few can roam and range like Sanders with the tackling and tenacity to match. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Drew Sanders. 

In a linebacker class of smaller, athletic players, Sanders stands above the rest thanks to his ability to play both the run and pass. Look for his athletic play to carry over into testing, potentially raising his stock even more. 

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

