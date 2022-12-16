2023 NFL Draft: Garrett Williams declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on corner prospect Garrett Williams

One of the best corners in the ACC during his time with Syracuse, Garrett Williams, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"The talented corner's quick feet, fluid change of direction, clean deceleration, and twitchy movement skills are immediately apparent on film."

Click here for the full scouting report on Garrett Williams

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL after seven games of the 2022 season, a year where he was on his way to more ACC and national honors.

Recovering from the injury is paramount and will largely limit his ability to participate in the pre-draft process outside of medical evaluations.

If everything checks out and his recovery is going as planned, Williams' tape rivals the best in this corner class and should plant him firmly in the day two conversation.

