2023 NFL Draft: Jalin Hyatt Declares for Draft

One of the more explosive players in this class, Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee, has declared for the NFL Draft.

"Hyatt is an elite vertical threat who offers some upside on schemed touches, but he's a lean slot receiver who runs a limited route tree in an unconventional offense with an underdeveloped release package."

Some thought the recent news of him signing a NIL deal with Hyatt hotels foreshadowed a return to college football.

As we know, Hyatt is headed for the draft and has a chance to sneak into round one, given his breakout season. The 2022 Biletnikoff winner (nation's best wide receiver) Hyatt is looking to fulfill his NFL aspirations.

Hyatt has worked on adding weight to a once undersized frame, all the while keeping his game-breaking speed. His route tree largely sits on a vertical plane, but teams will be willing to develop route repertoire.

If he can run a 40-yard dash that breaks the 4.3-sec mark, don't be surprised if the Hyatt hype train gains steam as we approach April.

