2023 NFL Draft: Jammie Robinson Declares for Draft

One of the players responsible for the revival of FSU this season, Jammie Robinson, is headed for the NFL.

Robinson "is one hard-hitting safety with a very high ceiling. He is outstanding against the run and still has the right amount of coverage and ball skills to become an elite safety."

With Robinson headed for the draft, his first stop will be in Mobile, AL, at the Senior Bowl.

A safety class that lacks a lot of depth, besides a few SEC defenders, the class is largely unsettled.

A strong week in front of evaluators will bode well for Robinson as he looks to increase his stock before April.

