2023 NFL Draft: Jaray Jenkins Declares for Draft

After a notable five-year career in Baton Rouge, Jaray Jenkins is leaving LSU for the NFL.

Jenkins is a physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups.

A potential mid-late-round pick, Jenkins has an NFL frame and could be a late riser if he tests better than expected. His tenure at LSU never saw a breakout season, but he was a consistent contributor and reliable pass catcher for the Tigers.

His experience and playstyle should fall into favor with some teams and make him a draftable prospect as we approach April.

