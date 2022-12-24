2023 NFL Draft: Jaren Hall Declares for Draft

One of the lesser talked about but more dynamic arms in this class, Jaren Hall, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Hall's creative, dynamic, and explosive skill set makes him a potential top 100 selection, but he needs to prove he can remain healthy for a full season and show improvement in the mental areas of playing quarterback."

Coming from the same school and offense that current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hails from, teams may want to stay away following Wilson's most recent NFL season.

However, Hall is his own prospect and should be evaluated as such. With plenty of time left to prove his worth as a legitimate NFL prospect, Hall could be a name to watch as we approach April.

