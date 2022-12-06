2023 NFL Draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Declares for Draft

One of the more talked about prospects heading into 2022, a season derailed by injury, hasn't prevented Jaxon Smith-Njigba from declaring for the NFL Draft.

A season hamstrung by lower body injuries, JSN could never quite get right, even attempting to return from injury at times during the year.

A shifty slot receiver that creates separation with route tempo, nuance, and sure hands, Smith-Njigba was viewed as a potential first-round pick before this season.

Click here for the full scouting Report on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Some may be surprised by the decision given the recent determinant of OSU in the College Football Playoff, but the risk seemed greater than the reward for JSN.

With full focus on getting completely healthy in time for his athletic testing, expect Smith-Njigba to approach the Combine and pro-day to answer any athletic questions that could limit his projection.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT