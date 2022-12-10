Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Josh Downs Declares for Draft

Read below for the insight on potential top 50 pick Josh Downs

One of college football's best pass catchers is turning pro, as Josh Downs of North Carolina has officially announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Downs may be a smaller wideout, but his movement skills and ability to create explosive plays will leave teams excited about his projection. In a "pick your flavor" class of wideouts, Downs will have his suitors. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Josh Downs.  

Downs is ranked in the top five of most wide receiver rankings as we sit early in the 2023 draft process. With his decision to forego the Holiday Bowl, an early start on test preparations could be crucial in his draft positioning come April. 

