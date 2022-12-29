2023 NFL Draft: Kayshon Boutte Changes Mind and Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on receiver prospect Kayshon Boutte, who recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kayshon Boutte seems to have had a change of heart, rescinding his decision to return to LSU and officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

Boutte is an aggressive pass-catcher with omnipresent physicality and elusiveness; answering any durability concerns will solidify his spot atop the receiver class.

When Boutte initially announced his intention to return to LSU, it came off as the best decision for the talented pass catcher.

After a year where Boutte's traits didn't match his production, it made sense to return to LSU and potentially compete for a national championship while raising his draft stock.

Boutte obviously had second thoughts about returning to the Tigers, with reports earlier today that he would sit out the bowl game and his decision to declare coming only a few hours later.

While it's too early to speculate what made Boutte change course, it should be noted that he immediately throws a wrench into the receiver rankings with his declaration.

Despite his lack of production in 2022, Boutte still presents an elite athletic profile, with the ability to put up gaudy numbers at the NFL Combine and LSU Pro Day.

Pair this with his 2021 tape; you can see why Boutte may very well be atop his positional class come April.

