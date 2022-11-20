2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Blake Corum

The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff standings. There is no secret to their offensive recipe, as the team relies on the legs of Blake Corum to churn out yards and create big plays.

Before the all-important matchup with Ohio State next weekend, Michigan is facing Illinois with eyes on staying perfect as we approach thanksgiving.

As usual, Corum started the game by breaking off an explosive run on the first play that the Wolverines and Corum parlayed into a goal-line touchdown.

Watch the Big run here.

Corum punches it in for six here.

An electric runner with some of the best vision in the country, Corum is a threat to score every time he touches the ball with his mix of explosion and agility.

Click here for the full scouting report on Blake Corum

At halftime, Corum has amassed over 100 yards on the ground to go with a pair of receptions and a score. Unfortunately, his status is up in the air, as he left for the locker room with time remaining in the second quarter.

Corum grabbed for his left knee after breaking off a run and was in visible pain on the sideline. The good news is that he walked off without much of a limp, all under his own power.

We will stay up to date with the status of Corum and his second-half performance should he return to what is a tighter-than-expected contest, as Michigan leads just 7-3 at intermission.

Corum returned after halftime, with X-rays reported as negative and no structural damage observed. He would take a second down carry on the Wolverines' first possession of the third quarter, but that would be his last.

The star back did not return the rest of the game, and his presence, or lack of, was severely felt.

Michigan ended up pulling out the win 19-17, but it was a very close call with an offense that was stagnant for most of the second half.

With all the stakes on the line next week, Michigan will need Corum at full strength, so let's hope the lack of playtime in the second half was more of a precaution, given his initial return to the game.

