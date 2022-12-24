2023 NFL Draft: Matthew Bergeron Declares for Draft
Read below for the latest on offensive line prospect Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron, a prospect that could see a significant boost in his current draft projection, is headed to the NFL.
"One of the safest prospects in the draft, Bergeron projects as a long-term starting tackle or guard at the next level."
Between his positional versatility and sound fundamentals, Bergeron has a chance to be a "riser" in the pre-draft process.
A prospect that performed tremendously during his time at Syracuse, the pre-draft process will be foremost in his draft stock.