2023 NFL Draft: Max Duggan Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on quarterback prospect Max Duggan

The 2022 Heisman runner-up, TCU quarterback Max Duggan is heading to the NFL after the season.

Duggan has one of the best stories in College Football. Battling heart conditions, benchings, and coaching staff changes, he's no stranger to adversity.

Taking all of that and propelling his team to the playoffs and taking a shot at a national championship, the toughness (both physical and mental) will be something teams appreciate in the pre-draft process.

With the most important contest of his career coming in a few weeks, Duggan has a chance to show why he's a draftable prospect, all on a national stage.

