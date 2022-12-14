2023 NFL Draft: Myles Murphy Declares for Draft

Myles Murphy is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2023 Class. The Clemson Tiger is officially on his way to the NFL.

Murphy is "an experienced, versatile defensive lineman capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front; possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism."

Click here for the full scouting report on Myles Murphy

Murphy has a chance to be drafted in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to a ready-made NFL skillset. His frame, length, and athleticism will impress teams in the pre-draft process and potentially raise his stock even more.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT