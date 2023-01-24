2023 NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Weigh-In Observations
The 11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kicks off this Saturday, January 28, at 6:00 pm eastern time on NFL Network. Here’s an early look at some players who garnered attention during live weigh-ins.
The NFLPA Bowl is the only major all-star that still conducts in-person weigh-ins where NFL scouts are allowed to observe players. Here are some things we saw:
TEAM AMERICAN
Weigh-In Winner – Offense:
TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman | Height: 6056 | Weight: 260 | Hand: 0914 | Arm: 3434 | Wingspan: 8138
This will be somewhat of a coming-out party for the big-bodied pass-catcher who is full of upside potential. These are solid numbers for Averett, a red-zone mismatch who began his career at Louisville.
Weigh-In Winner – Defense:
DE Deslin Alexandre, Pittsburgh | Height: 6033 | Weight: 267 | Hand: 0958 | Arm: 3378 | Wingspan: 8238
A late bloomer, Deslin has seen his weight fluctuate during his time at Pitt between 235 pounds – 285 pounds. The rocked-up pass-rusher can also set the edge against the run.
Biggest Player:
OT Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida | Height: 6092 | Weight: 319 | Hand: 0934 | Arm: 3434 | Wingspan: 8458
The mammoth Swoboda presents an imposing figure and he showed why during weigh-ins, measuring in at an astounding 6-foot-9! The tallest player in attendance brings P5 pedigree as a transfer from Virginia.
Smallest Player:
CB Quavian White, Georgia State | Height: 5083 | Weight: 187 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3100 | Wingspan: 7412
A five-year starter, White brings incredible instincts and ball-hawk skills, along with smooth feet. He plays much bigger than his size indicates and is also a weapon in the return game.
TEAM NATIONAL
Weigh-In Winner – Offense:
RB Owen Wright, Monmouth | Height: 5090 | Weight: 220 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3034 | Wingspan: 7400
One of the best-kept secrets in the 2023 Draft, Wright possesses a sturdy, durable frame and is a four-down player. This is a name you need to know, as he should be expected to rise throughout the process.
Weigh-In Winner – Defense:
LB Krishon Merriweather, Texas Tech | Height: 6000 | Weight: 235 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3278 | Wingspan: 7938
Hitting that 6-foot height mark was a nice way to get his week started. A pure tackle machine, Merriweather had three interceptions and two touchdowns this past season for the Red Raiders.
Biggest Player:
DT Calvin Avery, Illinois | Height: 6015 | Weight: 343 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3234 Wingspan: 8078
The heaviest player in attendance this week would be Avery, a run-stuffing space eater who can man the nose tackle position. Opposing offensive linemen expect to have their hands full during one-on-ones!
Smallest Player:
CB Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State | Height: 5095 | Weight: 185 | Hand: 0778 | Arm: 3078 | Wingspan: 7312
Don’t let the size fool you, Jones Jr. is physical, fast, instinctual and smart. The scrappy Mountaineers defender owns the savvy ability to bait quarterbacks, in addition to being a special teams dynamo.
