2023 NFL Draft: Noah Sewell Declares For Draft

Read below for the latest on linebacker prospect Noah Sewell

One of the more anticipated prospects heading into 2022, Noah Sewell, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"Noah Sewell is a well-rounded downhill player who excels against the run and can add value as a pass rusher early in the NFL."

Click here for the full scouting Report on Noah Sewell

Sewell didn't quite have the 2022 season he was hoping for, with many thinking he may return to school.

Still a considerable prospect between his lineage and 2021 tape, teams will certainly be intrigued by the Oregon Duck.

With some questions about his coverage ability, providing strong testing numbers will go a long way in his draft stock come April.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT