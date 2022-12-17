2023 NFL Draft: Peter Skoronski Declares for Draft

Read below for the lates on offensive linemen Peter Skoronski

One of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Northwestern's Peter Skornski, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"Skoronski is a potential first-round pick with the versatility to play any position on the offensive line with his size and athletic ability."

With his guard-tackle versatility, sound fundamentals, and athletic upside, many have pegged Skoronski to be the first lineman selected in 2023.

If his pre-draft process is anything like his time in college, expect him to be gone early on night one of the draft.

