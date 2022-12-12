Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Rashee Rice Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on SMU wideout Rashee Rice

One of the more underrated prospects in the 2023 class, Rashee Rice of SMU, is headed for the NFL. 

Rice had a tremendous year for the Mustangs, doing so with a broken toe dating back to September. That could only hold back the talented playmaker so much, with his overwhelming skillset prevailing. 

A smooth route runner that displays natural pass-catching tendencies and yards after the catch ability, Rice has a chance to catapult himself in the pre-draft process. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Rashee Rice

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Rice foregoing his bowl game, he aims to be fully healthy for the Senior Bowl. A big week in Mobile could considerably impact his draft projection, as we have seen with many over the years. 

Expect to hear more of Rice as the months inch towards April. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs

kansas-ot-earl-bostick-jr-Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick, Offensive Tackle, Kansas Jayhawks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Dalton Kincaid Utah
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Dalton Kincaid Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Tommy Devito Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tommy DeVito, Quarterback Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ivan Pace Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ivan Pace Jr., Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
Mark Milton Action
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mark Milton, Cornerback, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible
Dillon Doyle Action.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dillon Doyle, Linebacker, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible
Christian Roland-Wallace Actiion
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Roland-Wallace, Cornerback, Arizona Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
Brayden Willis ACTION
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Brayden Willis, Tight End Oklahoma Sooners

By The NFL Draft Bible