2023 NFL Draft: Rashee Rice Declares for Draft

One of the more underrated prospects in the 2023 class, Rashee Rice of SMU, is headed for the NFL.

Rice had a tremendous year for the Mustangs, doing so with a broken toe dating back to September. That could only hold back the talented playmaker so much, with his overwhelming skillset prevailing.

A smooth route runner that displays natural pass-catching tendencies and yards after the catch ability, Rice has a chance to catapult himself in the pre-draft process.

Click here for the full scouting report on Rashee Rice

With Rice foregoing his bowl game, he aims to be fully healthy for the Senior Bowl. A big week in Mobile could considerably impact his draft projection, as we have seen with many over the years.

Expect to hear more of Rice as the months inch towards April.

